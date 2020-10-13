Anne Arundel executive reverses course on school reopening, urges delay to in-person education; virtual town hall scheduled for Tuesday night

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman has reversed course on the recently approved public school reopening plan and is urging Board of Education members to reconsider sending elementary age students back into classrooms as early as November.
The county executive announced his change of heart Monday, less than a week after the board accepted the proposal from Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent George Arlotto, giving parents of elementary-age children the option for a hybrid return to classrooms in November, dependent on coronavirus metrics. Pittman followed along with the plan’s creation within the Department of Health and vocally supported it as recently as last week. The board voted Wednesday to approve the plan and will meet again Oct. 21.
But after discussions with officials, families and others, Pittman said he has a better perspective. During a news call Tuesday, he said he is likely to keep his twin boys at home, opting to stick with virtual education through at least the end of the semester. His family hasn’t made a final decision yet.
Pittman scheduled a Town Hall Tuesday via Facebook livestream Tuesday night entitled “Listening to stakeholders,” where he will hear from school board members Melissa Ellis, who has supported the plan, and Julie Hummer, who has urged her colleagues to delay in-person education, except for particular student groups, until the new semester. Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman and Teacher’s Association of Anne Arundel County President Russel Leone will join the discussion.
Pittman said he changed his mind after listening to Hummer and Arlotto, both of whom argued the board should delay in-person education for all elementary schoolers until the new semester.
He also said he’s heard from parents and teachers who feel they have not been listened to and were concerned at the speed of students' return.
“I accept some of that blame. I expressed support for a plan based primarily on health metrics and too little on the well-being of the whole institution and its stakeholders," Pittman said. "I have since read a lot of very thoughtful emails, and I have learned. That’s what we ask of our students, and that’s what I am now asking of our school board members — to listen and reconsider.”
With the delay, Pittman said children would lose fewer than a dozen in-person education days. He said, “In return for the lost days, we get two months to rebuild trust, improve planning, conduct training, and hunker down at home if possible to prevent a fall COVID surge from happening in our county.”
If the school board pushes the reopening date for general population students until the new year, health and education officials will better understand the impact of cold weather on community transmission of the virus, Pittman said. They will be able to make a decision less likely to be reversed.
If the board decides to delay the hybrid plan, some students could still go back to in-person education. Hummer proposed that special education students, English Language Learners and other students struggling online use the hybrid plan.
Pittman said in a statement he appreciates that school board members are prioritizing student needs, and not viewing the situation through a political lens.
Latest Anne Arundel County
“Every board member wants the all-in-this-together attitude to prevail, and they’re not that far apart," Pittman said. "I feel the same way about what I’ve heard from parents, teachers, the unions, and the administration.”