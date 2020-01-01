Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman is urging Gov. Larry Hogan keep Maryland’s door open to refugees — a decision he will have to make in the next three weeks.
Hogan faces a looming deadline set by President Donald Trump’s Sept. 26 executive order that requires state and local governments to issue written consent allowing refugees to resettle within their jurisdictions. He must make a decision by Jan. 21.
Hogan, the leader of a state that has accepted nearly 10,000 refugees since 2016, has yet to take a public stance.
The Baltimore-based World Relief Organization reports that more than 30 governors of both parties have said they’ll continue welcoming new refugees — including those of Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.
Still, it’s unclear which way Hogan will go. In 2015, he was part of a group of 31 governors — nearly all republicans — governors that wanted to refuse Syrian refugees out of fear of terrorism. They didn’t have any legal basis to do so at that time, and now that they do, no one has indicated that they will shut out refugees.
Trump made this executive order just after cutting the total number of refugees the United States will accept in 2020 to 18,000 — a historic low.
The executive order said the federal government should resettle refugees only in jurisdictions where both state and local governments have consented to receive refugees under the State Department’s Reception and Placement Program. Trump said his administration acted to respect communities that believe they do not have enough jobs to support new residents.
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said Trump’s order doesn’t align with Howard County’s “ideals of diversity and inclusion.” And Baltimore City Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., both democrats, have signaled their support of welcoming refugees.
Pittman, who has recently refined the county slogan to say “the best place for all,” said this includes refugees. He thinks Maryland should remain open to refugees.
“I would like to thank the President— for raising the issue of refugees during the season when so many of our residents celebrate the birth of a dreamer to refugee parents in an unwelcoming land,” Pittman said in a statement.
He called on the community to join him in recommending Hogan “do the right thing and welcome the most vulnerable among us to our great state.”
Baltimore Sun reporter Talia Richman contributed to this report.