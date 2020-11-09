Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announces $1 million grant fund for local nonprofits using CARES Act

Nonprofit organizations in Anne Arundel County struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic can apply for a grant of up to $10,000 starting Thursday, County Executive Steuart Pittman announced Monday.
While nonprofits are stepping in to feed and care for residents affected by the coronavirus pandemic currently spiking at record levels in Anne Arundel County and Maryland, the virus has crushed the opportunity for revenue-driving fundraising events.
The end of the year is a crucial fundraising period for a nonprofit relying on individual public donations and government grants to raise enough money to continue their services for the next year.
Anne Arundel County is using $1 million in Cares Act money for the grant program administered by the Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County, the county’s largest funder of nonprofits. Around 100 to 150 local nonprofits can receive up to $10,000 through the program if they meet criteria and demonstrate a need for financial support, such as recent canceled fundraising events, lower than expected fundraising support, lost program income or increased expenses due to state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions.
“Our local nonprofits are on the front lines every day providing essential programs and services that are helping our county residents tackle the incredible challenges we are facing as a community,” Mary Spencer, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County, said in a statement. “They need all the help they can get to keep doing the important work that makes a difference to all of us."
Applications will start being accepted and awarded on a rolling basis beginning Thursday. Grant guidelines and application materials will be available on CFAAC’s website at cfaac.org. All applicants must be Anne Arundel County nonprofits that serve communities within the county.
For more information, contact CFAAC’s Grants and Scholarships Manager Kristen Krall at kristen@cfaac.org or call 410.280.1102 ext. 104.