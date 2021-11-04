Anne Arundel County Executive Pittman will fund higher bus driver bonuses but drop proposed $5-an-hour raise

County Executive Steuart Pittman said Thursday that he would provide enough money through the American Rescue Plan to give $5,000 in sign-on and retention bonuses to bus drivers and $2,000 bonuses to attendants, but he will not fund the $5-an-hour raise for drivers and attendants sought by the Board of Education of Anne Arundel County.
Since the start of the school year contractors working for the school system to transport students to and from buildings have been late or have failed to provide service at all, leaving students stranded or waiting at stops as the days get shorter and colder. The problem is part of a nationwide shortage of workers with commercial drivers licenses.
Pittman urged action from the board at the start of October, and the board approved a compensation package proposed by Superintendent George Arlotto which called for $2 million in federal ARP money to provide $2,000 retention and recruitment bonuses for drivers and attendants. Arlotto also proposed adding a recurring expense of $7.4 million to the county budget to provide a $5 raise for drivers and attendants.
The county executive took that $7.4 million appropriations request to the County Council, and legislation was introduced Oct. 18 on his behalf to fund the $5 raise. If it had been approved, AACPS would have needed to renegotiate contracts with transportation companies, which employ and pay the drivers, to implement the raise.
But now Pittman says he is taking a different approach, and will withdraw the appropriations bill. Instead he will use $4.2 million in federal ARP money to provide $5,000 recruitment and retainment bonuses for drivers and $2,000 bonuses for attendants, to be paid in installments through the end of the school year. He can allocate ARP money without the County Council’s approval.
“This is the quickest and most efficient way to help our bus drivers and get our kids to school,” Maryland School Bus Contractor Association representative Erin Appel said in a statement.
Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation President and CEO Kirkland Murray said the market to employ commercial drivers is competitive right now, and by making money available for bonuses the county is providing a carrot to draw drivers to the big yellow buses.
“The bonus structure will give the contractors flexibility in the recruitment and retention process,” Murray said.
Bonuses will be sent to contractors in the coming weeks, as the Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation works to finalize contracts.
Board of Education President Melissa Ellis said she was happy to see the county executive use ARP money to address the problem, which she said is the fastest way to get the money that is needed to contractors.
“However, this plan falls short of what was proposed by our superintendent, resulting in less money for our drivers, no incentive for drivers employed by AACPS who transport many of our special education students and no long-term salary increase to meet the market demands for CDL drivers,” Ellis said in a statement. “We hope Mr. Pittman will remain committed to a long-term solution to prevent another transportation crisis that will not take away from other essential priorities in the coming FY23 budget like additional teachers for class size reduction and needed mental health positions.”
Pittman’s Deputy Director of Communications Renesha Alphonso said that the use of ARP money for the bonuses will get money to contractors as soon as possible, but isn’t the end of the discussion.
“We however expect an increase in the school board’s FY23 request for transportation,” Alphonso said.
Superintendent George Arlotto said Thursday that he was grateful for the funding, adding that long-term solutions will require some more discussion between the county and the system.
Latest Anne Arundel County
“The county executive’s announcement today is a step aimed at bringing some immediate improvement and provides, for example, incentive bonuses for contracted bus drivers that are far higher than what was discussed when the county executive was before the board,” Arlotto said in a statement.