Crownsville Hospital Memorial Park advisory committee established to collect input in property’s future

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman signed an executive order on Tuesday establishing a 14-person advisory committee tasked with providing input on the future of the Crownsville Hospital Memorial Park.

The new committee comes nearly nine months after the state transferred ownership of the park to the county in December 2022.

After operating for about 93 years, the property, previously known as the Maryland Hospital for the Negro Insane, had a long history of abusing Black, mentally ill Marylanders by forcing them to do manual labor and employing other cruel treatment methods, The Capital reported. Before closing its doors in 2004, more than 1,700 people were buried on the property.

Gaining ownership of the 459-acre parcel and 69 buildings has been a long-term goal of Pittman’s as he hopes to create a memorial site and nonprofit incubator. The county allocated about $30 million for remediation of buildings on the property, which were riddled with asbestos and lead.

Pittman said the committee of local leaders and elected officials will provide insight into what becomes of the space.

“As stewards of Crownsville, we have an obligation to preserve this land and its history, and an opportunity to transform it into a healing space for our residents and local nonprofits,” he said in a statement.

Earlier this year, the county Department of Recreation and Parks sought residents to tell their stories about experiences at the hospital for an oral history project and possibly a future museum. A town hall seeking community feedback in June drew more than 160 attendees, leading Pittman to create the committee.

Chairing the committee is Chris Trumbauer, the county’s budget officer. County Council member Lisa Rodvien whose district includes the hospital, will also serve on the committee.

The 12 other members:

Several state elected officials who represent Crownsville including state Sen. Dawn Gile, and Dels. Heather Bagnall and Stuart Schmidt.

Asha Smith, director of the Arundel County’s Office of Equity and Human Rights, and Christine Anderson, the county’s chief administrative officer (ex-officio).

Larry Walker, Gov. Wes Moore’s director of community initiatives, and Isabella Firth, a member of Maryland Commission on Civil Rights.

Jacqueline Boone Allsup, former president of the Anne Arundel County NAACP Branch, and Pamela Brown, executive director of Anne Arundel County’s Partnership for Children, Youth, and Families.

Crownsville Conservancy President Scott Hymes and Joce Rosencranz, director of Generals Highway Council of Civic Associations.

Allison Taylor, the director of government relations at Kaiser Permanente.

The committee’s first meeting is on Sept. 28 from noon to 2 p.m. at 100 Community Place.