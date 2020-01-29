Anne Arundel County paramedics drove a man to Anne Arundel Medical Center in critical condition Wednesday afternoon after the pickup truck he was driving veered off the road and crashed into a tree, fire officials said.
Firefighters and paramedics responded to the area of Harry S. Truman Parkway by the Anne Arundel County Department of Health around 12 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash, said Capt. Russ Davies, a fire department spokesman.
Davies said those first on scene encountered a full-size pickup truck, which had apparently exited the roadway and collided with at least one utility pole before hitting a tree and coming to a halt.
Paramedics took the man, who fire officials estimated to be in his 70s, to Anne Arundel Medical Center, Davies said. He was in critical condition.
Fire officials believe the man had a medical emergency, causing him to lose control of the vehicle, Davies said.
The man was the lone occupant of the truck, Davies said, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.