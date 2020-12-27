St. Philip Neri Church completes $1.5 million restoration work, holding open houses

For decades, the stations of the cross surrounded worshippers at St. Philip Neri Church in Linthicum, represented on plain wood carvings, unadorned.
This week, artist Mandy Hain of Virginia added a dark background to the scenes of Jesus Christ being condemned to death and entombed, making the images jump out from the wooden canvas. She also added color and detail to five wooden statues displayed at the front of the Catholic church, painting golden threads into Mary’s dress and flowers on her light blue shawl. She is using organic materials so the statues will last as long as possible.
The work is a part of the church’s $1.5 million renovation project, funded by parishioners, titled Restoring God’s House. The renovation started in March, and the newly-improved worship space reopened on Christmas Eve for services.
“It’s always meaningful to me to bring beauty into such an important space, and into a space where people have a conversation with God,” she said.
The church’s leader, Father Michael DeAscanis, said when the church was first built in 1965, the adjoining school for K-8 grade was also built. He said the parish sacrificed to do both at the same time back then, making it harder to finalize things.
“There wasn’t much money left over for the final touches,” he said.
Nearly six decades later, those finishing touches are on the way. The church has always been a beautiful space, he said, but each generation adds to the beauty. Now it is this generation’s turn.
“It’s kind of refreshing our spirit as a parish. We hope it also kind of refreshes the neighborhood in the sense that we want to be kind of a force for good in the area working with our other local churches,” he said.
They removed a canopy, stained glass and hanging lights, added lights to the ceiling and painted a starry sky on the roof, invoking the heavens, DeAscanis said. A wooden dove carved in Peru is up there, symbolizing the holy spirit, he said. The church also has new white ceramic flooring from Italy. The flooring and new lighting combine for a significantly brighter space.
Many important religious structures have also been updated.
“Our tabernacle is handmade with metals and gold and enamel inlays from Spain and has images of the 12 apostles around the circumference,” DeAscanis said.
The new altar and pulpit were made in Peru. The altar is wooden with a marble slab on top and a stone mosaic image at the front.
The wooden structure that creates a visual center in the sanctuary, the reredos, was made in York, Pennsylvania. The Fleur De Lis tops sections with Mary and Joseph to signify their purity, DeAscanis said.
“It’s a work of art in itself,” he said.
Latest Anne Arundel County
He said the church has open houses at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 29, 30 and Jan. 4 and 5 for anyone interested in checking out the improved space.