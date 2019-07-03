Anne Arundel County revokes developer's permits due to erosion, wetlands violation in Deale

Development of homes on two properties in Deale has been stopped after Anne Arundel County revoked grading permits because workers plowed through non-tidal wetlands without proper authorization.

The county’s new environmental policy director Matt Johnston said permits are rarely revoked, but in this case the violation was severe.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Public Works said it does not keep track of the number of permits that are revoked, but that it isn’t common.

The property developers will have to apply for the grading permit again, which requires an additional step the county began requiring in May. The new mandate requires verification of the wetland map by the Maryland Department of the Environment, which noted more wetland on the properties than owners originally submitted.

According to a site inspection report filed May 13 by the county, an 8-foot wide path was cleared through 617 Marshall St. and onto 617 Ford Road, adjoining waterfront properties near Herring Bay with pending permits to build homes.

No sediment or erosion controls were installed after the earth was disturbed, the report said, and inspectors noted that while no mapped wetlands were disturbed, some unmapped wetlands appeared to have been disturbed on the Ford Road site.

The county issued a citation for $1,000 for the sediment and erosion violation.

The Maryland Department of Environment inspected the site May 20 and found that 7,800 square feet of non-tidal wetlands and buffer were cleared and graded without authorization from the state. The Maryland Nontidal Wetlands Protection Act requires a permit or letter of authorization from the Nontidal Wetlands & Waterways Division before work can take place in the wetland or buffer.

Anne Arundel County has responded to the violation by revoking the grading permits for the properties, according to Johnston, which means the applicant will need to reapply with updated information.

Online real estate records list 617 Ford Rd LLC and 617 Marshall St LLC as owning the respective properties. The resident agent, Rafael Semidey, did not respond to requests for comment.

At a news conference in May, County Executive Steuart Pittman announced the county will now require a letter from MDE confirming the existence or absence of wetlands on any property on or near the National Wetlands Inventory, saying the maps submitted by applicants can be inaccurate.

In its report, the Maryland Department of Environment noted that there is 15,000 more square feet of marsh on the properties than indicated by maps. A spokesman for MDE said the case is under investigation.

Former Democratic candidate for House of Delegates Mike Shay said in the past it’s been the job of residents and the group he leads, South Arundel Citizens for Responsible Development, to flag violations and seek justice through the court system.

SACReD had submitted a notice of appeal for the Deale properties’ grading permits alleging unmapped wetlands, prior to the administration’s action.

Similar violations have happened under other administrations and nothing happened, Shay said.

“It’s a new day,” he said.

Under a bill approved this session, sponsored by State Sen. Sarah Elfreth, D-Annapolis, violations in the critical area and of sediment and erosion control laws will be more closely tracked, and the agencies responsible for enforcement like Anne Arundel County will be required to submit an annual report listing the number of alleged violations and the amount of any fines or citations imposed.