Perdue Farms donates about 17.5 tons of chicken to West Annapolis Pop-up Pantry, totaling roughly $62,000

An Annapolis food pantry that opened in April to provide relief to families struggling during the coronavirus pandemic will receive a donation of roughly 35,000 pounds of Perdue Farms frozen chicken on Friday — food bank organizers say that will be enough to feed roughly 600 families per week through the end of the year.
The donation, worth roughly $62,000, will support a critical nutritional need of the 140 families served by the pantry by giving them a routine protein source, organizers said.
“This is enough to really make a difference in the health of the people we serve,” said Diana Love, who co-founded the West Annapolis Pop-up Pantry with Amy Marshall.
The pantry is specifically for community members ineligible for government assistance such as unemployment insurance or stimulus payments.
“We have many families who were doing well before COVID-19 and now have lost all their savings. That could happen to anyone,” Love said. “You’ve got to hope someone in your community would lend a hand to you.”
She said she doesn’t want Annapolis to be the kind of town where no one helps. At the end of June, Love and Marshall were featured on the Today Show to talk about the food bank and how they are helping the community.
Love said the pantry is run on the honor system and doesn’t use government funds, so community members don’t have to provide any sort of documentation. Love said they regularly have been feeding roughly 140 families a week since they opened.
Perdue spokesperson Bill See said when the company learned about what Love and Marshall were doing, they wanted to help. In addition to donating the chicken, Perdue is also donating a freezer truck to store the chicken as it is distributed. It will remain in the parking lot of Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Annapolis.
“As a food company, we certainly have the resources to help,” See said. “Maryland is our home state, and it’s good to help our neighbors.”
Since the beginning of the pandemic, See said Perdue has donated more than 1.5 million pounds of protein, including donations in Baltimore City.
In Annapolis, community members who frequent the pantry will receive it in baskets with the products they receive weekly, including rice, beans, masa, fresh fruits, vegetables and cereal or oatmeal. They also consider that many families have children who want snacks or treats, and include those when they can, too.
“Food is truly the base of our humanity,” Love said. “This is for people who truly have no safety net and no help.”