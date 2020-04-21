Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Edgewater, flown to shock trauma

A man was flown to shock trauma Tuesday morning after he was struck by a vehicle in front of South River High School, Anne Arundel County fire officials said.
Firefighters responded to the area of Central Avenue East and Mayo Road, by the high school, around 5:30 a.m. and found a man they estimated to be in his 20s who was injured after he was apparently struck by a vehicle, said Capt. Russ Davies, fire department spokesman.
Davies said the driver of the striking vehicle stayed at the scene with his car. The driver was not injured.
Paramedics called for aviation support to take the man to the hospital. A Maryland State Police Helicopter landed at Southern High and flew the man to University of Maryland Shock Trauma in Baltimore, Davies said.
The man sustained critical, potentially life-threatening injuries, Davies said.