Pedestrian, motorcyclists critically injured after Pasadena collision, Anne Arundel fire officials say

A motorcycle struck a pedestrian in Pasadena Tuesday night, sending both the driver of the motorcycle, his passenger and the pedestrian to shock trauma with critical injuries, Anne Arundel County fire officials said.
The collision occurred in the 8100 block of Hog Neck Road, prompting firefighters and emergency medical service personnel to speed to the scene around 10 p.m., said Russ Davies, fire department spokesman.
There, Davies said firefighters found a 32-year-old man who’d been struck by a motorcycle, which two people were riding.
The 32-year-old pedestrian and the 26-year-old motorcyclist sustained critical, possibly life-threatening injuries, Davies said.
Davies said paramedics took them to Jacobsville Elementary School where two Maryland State Police helicopters picked them up and took them to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.
The passenger on the motorcycle, a 21-year-old woman, also sustained serious, but non life-threatening injuries, Davies said. Paramedics drove her to shock trauma.