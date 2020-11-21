Construction worker hit by car in Arnold

A pedestrian was pinned between a car and a metal platform Saturday morning when a driver veered onto the shoulder and hit him, Anne Arundel County police said.
Officers responded to College Parkway and Green Holly Drive on the Broadneck Peninsula at 7:56 a.m., where they said the man — a construction worker wearing reflective gear on-site with other workers — was struck by a Chevrolet Aveo.
The driver of the Chevrolet was turning right from Green Holly Drive onto westbound College Parkway when police said he drove off the right shoulder and hit the worker, lodging him between a car and metal platform.
Officers applied tourniquets to the pedestrian’s legs in order to control bleeding before police said he was flown to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore by Maryland State Police helicopter.
The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured.