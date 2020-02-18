Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Annapolis, flown to shock trauma, fire officials say

Responders flew a man who was struck by a car in Annapolis to shock trauma with serious injuries Monday afternoon, Anne Arundel County fire officials said.
Firefighters responded around 5:15 p.m. to the 2500 block of Housley Road after multiple people called 911 reporting that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle, said Capt. Russ Davies, fire department spokesman.
Responders found a 68-year-old man who’d been struct by a vehicle, Davies said.
Davies said the man was flown to University of Maryland Shock Trauma in Baltimore with serious but non life-threatening injuries.
A Maryland State Police helicopter landed at Bestgate Park to retrieve the patient from fire personnel, Davies said.
He added that the Annapolis Fire Department assisted county firefighters and paramedics.