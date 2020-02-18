xml:space="preserve">
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Annapolis, flown to shock trauma, fire officials say

Alex Mann
By
Capital Gazette
Feb 18, 2020 11:35 AM

Responders flew a man who was struck by a car in Annapolis to shock trauma with serious injuries Monday afternoon, Anne Arundel County fire officials said.

Firefighters responded around 5:15 p.m. to the 2500 block of Housley Road after multiple people called 911 reporting that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle, said Capt. Russ Davies, fire department spokesman.

Responders found a 68-year-old man who’d been struct by a vehicle, Davies said.

Davies said the man was flown to University of Maryland Shock Trauma in Baltimore with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

A Maryland State Police helicopter landed at Bestgate Park to retrieve the patient from fire personnel, Davies said.

He added that the Annapolis Fire Department assisted county firefighters and paramedics.

