Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel police say

A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a car a little after 11 p.m. Saturday in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County police said Sunday.
Police said officers were called to the area of Mayo Road and Crain Highway at 11:09 p.m. for a report of collision involving a pedestrian. A Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling south on Crain Highway, just past the intersection with Mayo Road, when it struck a 57-year-old man from Annapolis, police said. According to police, the man was walking in the middle of Crain Highway when he was struck by the car.
The man, who police did not identify pending notification of kin, was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with “serious injuries,” according to police.
The driver of the Grand Marquis, a 37-year-old man from Glen Burnie, and a 38-year-old female passenger, also from Glen Burnie, were not injured.
Police said preliminary investigation indicates pedestrian error to be the cause of collision, as the man was walking in the middle of the highway and wearing “dark, nonreflective clothing.”
The Anne Arundel County Police Traffic Safety Section is investigating the collision.