Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel police say

Police said officers were called to the area of Mayo Road and Crain Highway at 11:09 p.m. for a report of collision involving a pedestrian. A Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling south on Crain Highway, just past the intersection with Mayo Road, when it struck a 57-year-old man from Annapolis, police said. According to police, the man was walking in the middle of Crain Highway when he was struck by the car.