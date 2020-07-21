Woman struck by car, dies in Brooklyn Park, Anne Arundel fire officials say

A woman died after was struck by a car Tuesday afternoon in Brooklyn Park, Anne Arundel County fire officials said.
Fire department personnel drove to the area of Church and Sixth streets after somebody called around 2:30 p.m. about a car collision, said Capt. Russ Davies, fire department spokesman.
Police were already on the scene, he said.
Davies said it turned out that a woman was struck by a vehicle.
The woman was declared dead at the scene by paramedics, Davies said.
Davies said there were no other injuries the fire department was aware of.
The incident occurred roughly one-quarter of a mile away from an area that drew heavy police presence later in the afternoon after the police department said an officer discharged his weapon in the line of duty.