Pedestrian walking along shoulder of roadway struck by car, killed in Pasadena, police say

By
Capital Gazette
Oct 05, 2020 6:09 PM

A 31-year-old Pasadena man walking along the shoulder of Mountain Road was struck by a car and killed Sunday, Anne Arundel County police said.

Michael Bryan Wentz, 57, of Pasadena, was driving a black GMC Acadia westbound on Mountain Road approaching the intersection with Fairwood Drive and struck Adam Lee Natschke, police said. Wentz and three other passengers were not injured in the crash.

Advertisement

Officers responded around 5:45 p.m. and the Anne Arundel County Fire Department pronounced Natschke dead at the scene. The crash is under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.

