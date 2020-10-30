Pedestrian dies after struck by truck in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel police say

A pedestrian died Thursday evening after he was hit by a pickup truck while crossing the street in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County police said.
Peter Lee Stankiewicz, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. His death is the second traffic-related fatality of the day in the county.
Officers and medics responded to the intersection of Quarterfield Road and Park West Drive around 6:30 p.m. after somebody called 911 to report a car crash involving a pedestrian, police said.
Police said a 1998 Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling east on Quarterfield Road. Stankiewicz, who does not have a fixed address, was crossing the road against the signal of a traffic control device, police said.
Irving Bowie Hall III, 41, of Bowie, was driving the pickup, police said. Hall was not injured, police said.
Police said the pickup struck Stankiewicz, who was wearing dark clothes. Paramedics with the Anne Arundel County Fire Department pronounced him dead at the scene.
Police said a preliminary investigation revealed Stankiewicz was at fault for the crash, as police said he crossed the intersection against the traffic control device. Investigators with the department’s Traffic Safety Section are looking further into the incident.
This is the second person to die in Glen Burnie within 12 hours. A Halethorpe man died after a two-car crash.