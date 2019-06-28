'Journalists Matter': Capital Gazette photographer and mass shooting survivor captures paper's humanity

Paul Gillespie didn’t really have a project in mind when he asked a young reporter in his newsroom if he could take a portrait of her in January.

The Capital Gazette photographer had no plans for renting gallery space or printing a glossy photo book. He had no vision of taking his art on the road.

Instead, all he wanted to do was to shake himself loose from the crushing cloud of depression that had consumed him in the months after June 28 — the day he dove under his desk and curled up in a ball as five of his friends were shot and killed around him.

So he brought Selene San Felice into the tiny, makeshift studio he had assembled in his basement and, as rock music thrummed from a dusty radio and lights beamed onto the black form board he had picked up at a dollar store, they laughed and talked as Gillespie snapped photos.

Then came Danielle Ohl, the paper’s city reporter, following Gillespie down the narrow set of stairs leading from his brightly lit kitchen — careful, there’s no railing at first — and over the extension cords running into his studio. Gillespie clicked his camera as she ran her fingers through her long, dark hair and showed him the pins she had brought along.

As he watched the photos increase shares, likes and retweets on social media, he became more and more convinced he had hit on something.

Such began Gillespie’s mission. It burned through months of spiraling depression and PTSD rocked by frequent bouts of anxiety. He would capture the people of The Capital, as many as he could: the reporters, editors, photographers. The ones who helped heal their shattered newsroom in the wake of the shooting. The families of those who had been killed.

And all photos would glow with a message:journalists are more than bylines hanging from the ink-stained pages of newspapers.

“I want to spread the message that journalists matter,” he said. “Journalism matters. We’re the people who do journalism, and we matter — we’re people. We’re not trying to screw anybody over, we’re just trying to tell the truth.”

The families

One afternoon in the early 2000s, when Gillespie was just starting as a photographer for The Capital, he walked into an Annapolis hat shop to look for feature photos. There, he spotted the cutest little girl trying on hats — the perfect subject.

In the days following the tragedy at the Capital Gazette's newsroom, cards and messages were left in notebooks at 888 Bestgate and memorials and condolences sent from around the world.

He walked up to her mother, a woman with flaming red hair, and told her he was from the paper.

“Oh, I work for The Capital newspaper as a freelancer,” Wendi Winters responded.

And that was how Gillespie met Winters, a woman he’d come to know and love as his “wacky aunt.” Throughout their years of working together, Gillespie soon learned to get to assignments at least 15 minutes before she did, so he could start snapping photos before she launched into a wild story from her past. She had spent her early years running a modeling agency in New York, where she met Hugh Hefner and a parade of other celebrities.

It was only fitting that Summerleigh Geimer — the little girl he had photographed all those years ago — was the first family member who sat in his studio after her mom and four of the people Winters had so loved were killed.

Going into the project, Gillespie knew that he wanted to photograph the families of Rob Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman, Winters, Rebecca Smith and John McNamara. Their spouses and children weren’t journalists, but they had really been the ones who had lost the most in the shooting, Gillespie said.

“I want to impress on the viewer that this is important stuff,” he said. “These people were loved by their families, and they miss them, and their lives are turned upside down.”

At first, he was nervous to ask family members if he could take their photos. It felt like he was asking so much of people who were suffering. But as more and more of them agreed to come to his studio, bringing photographs and scrapbooks of their loved ones, it didn’t feel like he was intruding or taking something from them.

Instead, as the photo session moved along and they became more comfortable with one another, they’d begin to share what they experienced on June 28 and the months that followed.

This is when the most emotional photographs happened, Gillespie said. He captured Andrea Chamblee holding up the press pass of her husband, McNamara — a man who used to sit with him in the photo studio at the paper’s office on Capital Drive, a room that was almost completely soundproof, even if you cranked up Pink Floyd or Bruce Springsteen on full blast.

And he photographed Hiaasen’s beloved Maria Hiaasen, hugging a framed picture of her beaming at her husband. In Gillespie’s photograph, her head is tilted in a mirror image of her head in the photograph she’s cradling, but her face couldn’t be more different.

Joshua McKerrow, a photographer at The Capital, can’t look at the photo of Maria for long.

“That tells the entire story,” he said. “You don’t need to know that it was The Capital newspaper, you don’t need to know it was a mass shooting. You get the love.”

He paused, holding back tears.

“What that picture tells me is that he has captured something that’s uncapturable. Like he’s captured the thing that we all talk about and write about and make art about and never get it right. And he got it right.”

Later, after the photo session was done, Gillespie brought Hiaasen back upstairs and showed her some photographs he had snapped of her husband around the office, ones that she’d never seen before. Then, he put on an Elvis Costello record, and they listened together.

Gillespie is still hoping to take photographs of the family of Fischman, who he could always count on to translate the thoughts swirling in his head into a caption. And he’d like to get a hold of someone from Smith’s family, who was always smiling and cracking jokes.

Gillespie is intensely grateful to all the family members who have stood for his camera — he says all of them have helped tell the story of Capital Gazette.

“They’re all giving me a gift and to ask people for something like this who have suffered so much — it’s hard,” he said “I hopefully do them justice with these pictures.”

Paul’s family

Most of the time, Gillespie doesn’t have to come into the newsroom. He can really do his work pretty much anywhere — coffee shops, his house, you name it.

But day in and day out, he can be found kicking back at his desk in the office. He comes in to see everyone, he said, and to “distract them from doing their work.”

At this point, Gillespie said he’s really the only person left in his family. His brother died two years ago, and he lost his mom in 2014 and his dad in 2008. It’s just him and his wife now.

“So I consider the people at The Capital my family, you know, we spend so much time together,” he said. “I would do anything for any of them.”