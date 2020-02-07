Anne Arundel County Circuit Court judge Cathleen M. Vitale sentenced Edgar Franklin Manning IV to life in prison Thursday for the rape and murder of Megan Ellen Burdeaux, who was killed last year.
Manning, 27, was convicted of first-degree murder and second-degree rape. The murder charge earned him life in prison while he earned another 20 years that will be served consecutively with the life sentence.
Manning is still eligible for parole. Vitale ordered five years of supervised probation and to register as a third-tier sex offender for life. He also has to attend substance and alcohol abuse programs in addition to mental health and anger management programs.
Tears and used tissues filled the courtroom on both sides of the sentencing. Family and friends of Burdeaux, 21, made statements to the judge before sentencing. Her family has said previously Burdeaux was a travel enthusiast who was studying to be a veterinarian.
First up was Burdeaux’s best friend, Caitlyn Pangle, who said she had known her almost her whole life.
“Nothing feels the same with her gone,” said Pangle. “Holidays and family events are like a daze.”
One of Burdeaux’s relatives wanted Manning to be treated as Burdeaux was on the day of the crime.
“Show (Manning) the same decency he showed Megan,” said Victoria Wilson, Burdeaux’s aunt.
Dawn Burdeaux, Megan’s mother, also spoke.
“My life sentence started when (Megan) was taking away from me," she said.
Family members of Manning turned down making statements to the judge, but Peter O’Neill, Manning’s attorney, read out a letter from Manning’s ex-wife. That letter talked about their relationship in which Manning was said to be non-violent and loving.
After being read his rights to speak, Manning said numerously he “feels like he doesn’t have the right to speak.”
He also added: “Not a day goes through my mind where (Burdeaux’s) family is not in my prayers or in my thoughts."
After Vitale handed down the sentence, Burdeaux’s family left the courtroom. Manning was then put in handcuffs and escorted out.
Manning pleaded guilty to the rape and murder of Burdeaux. On Sept. 24, 2018, Manning strangled Burdeaux until she lost consciousness.
After strangling her, but while she still had a pulse, Manning sexually assaulted her in the back of his van. Then he drove to his ex-wife’s house — Burdeaux’s body still in the back of his 2002 Red Chevy Astro — and slept on her couch.
The search for both lasted until about 3 a.m. Sept. 26, 2018, when they found Manning’s van parked at a dead end near the intersection of Burns Crossing and Sappington Station roads in Gambrills. Manning was asleep at the wheel with a rope tied around his neck. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled her death a homicide by strangulation, after finding bruising around her neck and signs of asphyxiation.
Police forcefully removed Manning from the van. He resisted, bashing his head against the concrete until police took him to Baltimore Washington Medical Center, where he made “incriminating statements to medical staff.” He was under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he was brought to the police department, sleeping four hours in the interrogation room.
Manning made his guilty plea Sept. 16, 2019, in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court to first-degree murder, which carries a life sentence, and second-degree rape, for which there’s a maximum penalty of 20 years behind bars.
As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to drop the remaining charges against Manning and withdrew their intent to seek a life sentence without the possibility of parole.
Capital reporter Alex Mann contributed to this article.