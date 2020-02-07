The search for both lasted until about 3 a.m. Sept. 26, 2018, when they found Manning’s van parked at a dead end near the intersection of Burns Crossing and Sappington Station roads in Gambrills. Manning was asleep at the wheel with a rope tied around his neck. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled her death a homicide by strangulation, after finding bruising around her neck and signs of asphyxiation.