Pasadena Mountain Road closed due to water main damage and caved-in road, officials expect it to open Saturday

Mountain Road in Pasadena will be closed in both directions between Postal Court and Temple Drive until Saturday afternoon due to damage to a water main and a gas main that created a sink hole, state officials said.
An SHA contractor was performing guardrail work on Mountain Road when the water main was struck on Thursday afternoon. Near Lake Shore Plaza, a large hole was formed by the water main break and the back end of the contractor’s truck fell into the hole damaging the gas main, said State Highway Administration spokesperson Sherry Christian said.
Baltimore Gas and Electric workers were called in to shut off the gas and Anne Arundel County’s Department of Public Works team worked to repair the damage to the water main.
On Friday afternoon about a dozen of BGE workers could be seen in yellow vests and face masks around the hole.
They are working to repair it immediately and will work overnight to make sure it can reopen Saturday afternoon, Christian said.
Until then, drivers south of the closure can take Mountain Road to Maryland 100, and drivers north of the closure can take Magothy Beach Road or Magothy Bridge Road to Maryland 100 to bypass the closure.