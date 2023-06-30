Pasadena senior center closes temporarily after fire; members able to attend other activity centers, county says

A senior activity center in Pasadena is temporarily closed following a fire Wednesday, according to the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities.

Located on Mountain Road, the Pasadena Senior Activity Center is one of eight public facilities offering educational programs, recreational activities and a variety of classes to county residents aged 55 and older. Other centers are based in Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Odenton, Glen Burnie, Severn and Edgewater.

While the Pasadena location is closed — the Department of Aging and Disabilities confirmed Friday it is still evaluating damages and where repairs are needed — members are encouraged to visit other facilities across the county.

“If you’re a member of one center, you’re a member of all centers,” said Kelly Mackall, a department spokesperson.

A fire department spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

For information regarding transportation assistance, contact the Office of Transportation at 410-222-0022. For information on the Senior Nutrition Program, call 410-222-0256.

To learn more about other senior centers in Anne Arundel County, visit www.aacounty.org/departments/aging-and-disabilities/senior-center.

This story will be updated.