George Floyd protests continue today with plans for rally in Pasadena. Police on alert for counter protestors.

A group of protesters rallying against police violence against black people and trying to stamp out systemic racism are expected to gather in Pasadena this afternoon for an event intended to be peaceful and family-friendly.
The event is slated to begin at 2 p.m., with participants asked to gather at Tick Neck Park, according to the event organizer, Shelyia Brown.
“We will be going out of Tick Neck parking lot in a single file line, going from Fort Smallwood (road) down to Duvall Highway, make a left at Popeye’s and we will go all the way up to the second part (Northeast High School),” Brown said in a Facebook live video Friday. "We will be cutting through the baseball field and that’s where we will have our celebration of eating and talking to each other, trying to get to know each other.”
Brown, 20, said she planned the event spontaneously after she woke up at 1 a.m. one morning determined to do something in the wake of the death of George Floyd. A black man, Floyd died after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned his knee against Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes. Floyd’s death sparked unrelenting unrest across America.
Derek Chauvin, the officer who was pictured kneeling on Floyd’s neck, has been charged with second-degree murder. Three other officers involved in the Floyd incident have been arrested and charged with aiding and abetting murder. All four officers were promptly fired.
After Brown promoted the protest with a video on Facebook, support came pouring in. So too, did naysayers. Some white men responded with threatening rhetoric or racial slurs.
Anne Arundel County police have been preparing to ensure everyone stays safe over the weekend after they learned "we may have folks seeking to disrupt and or harm protesters at one of our events that we expect to come up,” Police Chief Timothy Altomare said Thursday.
On Facebook live, Brown denounced any aggression from protesters or counter-protesters. She has touted the event as family-friendly and a place where youth can discuss their feelings in light of Floyd’s death. “I want everybody to act like kids are there," she said.
Brown also sought Thursday to allay concerns of the residents of surrounding neighborhoods who may have worried about traffic disruptions.
“Let your neighbors know they can continue on with their days if they do not support what we’re doing," she said. "We will not be in the street whatsoever.”
But Brown also warned her viewers and potential participants of the possibility of counter-protesters, some of whom she said could be peaceful or spew vile rhetoric.
“In the case that you hear somebody screaming derogatory language, I want you guys to keep pushing because I’ll be pushing as well," Brown said. "I won’t be paying attention to anybody that’s going to be screaming things from off of the road.”
Her efforts have drawn the attention of at least one lawmaker representing Pasadena. Del. Nic Kipke, leader of the Republican minority in the House of Delegates, gave his blessing to protesters. He will not be in attendance, only because he recently tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and is quarantining at home for 14 days.
“I think the bottom line is for me It’s apparent that we need to do more to reform policies surrounding law enforcement to prevent the evil things that we’ve seen perpetrated over the years especially lately," Kipke told The Capital in a phone interview Friday. He added that the protest was an “opportunity for young people in our community to be a voice for things I believe all of us are in support of.”
Kipke denounced the racist rhetoric circulating on social media following the publicizing of the protest in his district.
“Anybody who speaks with racial slurs is not representative of this community and they need to do some soul searching and realize that we’re all human. Every American has constitutional rights and they’re just as valued in our constitution as everybody else,” Kipke said. “Comments like those are disgusting and our community rejects them wholeheartedly.”
Councilman Nathan Volke, R-Pasadena, said he’s conflicted over whether to attend the protest. He’s weighing what he called the very legitimate causes with the understanding that the gathering cap in Anne Arundel County still stands at 10 due to the coronavirus pandemic. He said he appreciates that the organizers are planning a peaceful event, and denounced any racism or threat of violence toward anyone.
“There is absolutely no place for that, for the kind of comments people are making on Facebook,” Volke said. “It’s reprehensible.”
He said he appreciated that police are working with the organizers to ensure that they can demonstrate peacefully and safely.
Though he might not attend the protest, he said he hopes his constituents of color understand they have his support based not only on his statements regarding what he called the “senseless” death of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis but also based on his support for police-worn body cameras in the upcoming county budget.
He noted that he also did not attend any of the ReOpen Maryland protests that took place in and around the county over the last few months. His family has been staying home to prevent contracting or spreading the virus, but he said they plan to go to church this weekend.
Sen. Bryan Simonaire, a Republican representing Pasadena in Annapolis, could not be reached for comment.
Brown asked that protesters to avoid offensive signs and said she would personally turn anyone who gets aggressive over to law enforcement. The walk, which police will participate in, will be followed by a gathering with pizza and refreshments — water and Gatorade, given the hot temperatures forecast — where neighbors are encouraged to get to know each other.