‘It feels just endless:’ Pasadena activists persist to protest racism and police brutality

A plume of black smoke roared from a white pickup as it barreled down Ritchie Highway, then looped back again for another noxious burst.
But it would take more than a couple of black clouds to stop the crowd of about 30 mostly white protesters spread out along the highway just before Jumper’s Hole Road on Friday afternoon.
What’s more infuriating for many in the group, is that despite months of protest, unarmed Black people are still being shot by police. Many in the crowd protested earlier this year after the deaths of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in May and Breonna Taylor, killed by Louisville police in March.
Friday afternoon, they stood for Jacob Blake, now paralyzed from the waist down after being shot in the back Sunday by police in Wisconson.
“It feels just endless,” Gabrielle Walters said, holding her “Black Lives Matter” sign.
“You can’t get complacent. You can’t just give up. That’s how atrocities happen.”
So as the fumes lingered and others shouted “Trump 2020″ out their windows, the group held their signs reading “Dismantle systematic racism” and “We stand with Jacob Blake” higher.
Hansel Motiram, 22, came prepared for people to push back. He brought a stack of palm-sized booklets he made titled “Why do we the people riot?” “Know your rights because cops legally don’t have to” and “Is Racism really still a thing?” to hand out to bystanders.
Protest organizer Cara Dye, 26, held a sign reading “Cops: you signed up for this job. You will be held accountable.” Her group Millennial Marchers of Maryland, partnered with One Pasadena and Good Trouble in Severna Park to put on the event.
To her, people shouting at the group meant the activists’ presence was acknowledged.
“Even if we don’t see eye to eye right now, maybe it’ll inspire them to think a little more critically or do some research into what we’re about,” Dye said. “Or it’ll make them angry. Either way, we’re still here.”
Her sister, Emma Dye, 22, represented Millennial Marchers of Maryland at a meeting with the Black Police Officer’s Association of Anne Arundel County last week.
“We want the same things,” the younger Dye said. “We’re ready for leadership to be held accountable.”
That starts with the recent departure of Timothy Altomare as Anne Arundel County Police chief, she said.
“It just shows he’s not up for the challenge,” she said. “Be a part of the change because it’s going to happen with or without you.”