Motorcyclist sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crashing in Pasadena

A 47-year-old Pasadena man was sent to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Thursday night after his motorcycle crashed on Mountain Road, according to Anne Arundel County police.
John Kaehler Jr. was traveling westbound on Mountain Road toward Ritchie Highway at 6:30 p.m. at a high rate of speed when he approached an intersection for Southdale Shopping Center. The light at the intersection turned red and Kaehler attempted to stop his motorcycle, police said, causing him to lose control. He was thrown from the 2007 Harley Davidson and landed in the intersection.
Kaehler was treated by Ane Arundel County Fire Department and transported to the Baltimore Shock Trauma center with life threatening injuries.
The primary cause of the collision is the operator traveling at a high rate of speed and failing to stop for a steady red signal, police said. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash. The collision is under investigation by the police department’s Traffic Safety Section.