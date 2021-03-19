Burning candle catches bedroom in Pasadena home on fire Thursday

A burning candle caused $25,000 in damages and displaced a family of four when it accidentally caught a first-floor bedroom on fire Thursday afternoon.
Anne Arundel County firefighters arrived at 3 p.m. to 227 Arundel Road in Pasadena. Around 30 firefighters extinguished the smoke and flames in 20 minutes. There were no injures but the fire displaced three adults and a child.
Anne Arundel County Fire Department Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit determined the fire was accidental and started by a candle in the bedroom. The family is being assisted by Red Cross.