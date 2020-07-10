One to shock trauma after Pasadena building ignites, Anne Arundel fire officials say

A man was taken to shock trauma for smoke inhalation after a multi use building in Pasadena caught fire early Friday morning, Anne Arundel fire officials said.
The 33-year-old man developed serious but not life threatening symptoms, said Capt. Russ Davies, fire department spokesman. Paramedics took him to the Center for Hyperbaric Medicine at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.
Davies said the man awoke to neighbors screaming and the sound of smoke around 3:45 a.m., as there were no smoke alarms or sprinklers present.
Firefighters were dispatched after multiple people called 911 to report fire coming from the second story of a building where the man was sleeping.
The building in the unit block of Bar Harbor Road featured a garage, storage, a wood shop and one residential apartment where the man was sleeping, Davies said.
Davies said the man was able to escape before firefighters arrived.
Thirty-four firefighters responded to the building fire, and Davies said those first on scene described a fire that had burst through the roof.
Davies said they were able to control the blaze in approximately 30 minutes.
No firefighters or civilians other than the man were injured, he said.
Anne Arundel County fire investigators have yet to determine where in the building the fire originated or what sparked the fire. Davies said officials have yet to establish a dollar estimate for the damage.