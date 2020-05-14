xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
One person in home as Anne Arundel firefighters battle blaze in Pasadena

Alex Mann
By
Capital Gazette
May 14, 2020 12:39 PM

More than three dozen firefighters were battling a blaze in Pasadena around midday Thursday, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department announced.

Firefighters were dispatched around 11:30 a.m. to the 1500 block of Fairview Beach Road for reports of a house fire, the department said in a Tweet.

One person was in the structure.

The firefighters who arrived first described flames protruding from the second floor of the residence, the department said.
As of about noon, 38 firefighters had responded to put out the fire.

This story will be updated.

