One person injured as Pasadena deli catches fire, Anne Arundel fire officials say

Alex Mann
By
Capital Gazette
Aug 21, 2020 10:06 AM

One person was injured when a deli in Pasadena caught fire Thursday evening, Anne Arundel County fire officials said.

Medics treated the unidentified person for minor injuries at the scene, said Capt. Erik Kornmeyer, fire department spokesman.

Kornmeyer said firefighters responded to Lucky’s at 306 Magothy Bridge Road around 7:30 p.m. after somebody called to say they saw smoke and flames emanating from the roof of one-story building.

Callers told 911 operators the siding was melting off the two-story building attached to the deli, which includes apartments on the second floor, Kornmeyer said.
Some 40 firefighters were summoned to the scene. Kornmeyer said those who arrived first described smoke coming from the attic area of the deli.

Firefighters controlled the blaze in about 20 minutes, he said.

Kornmeyer said crews restored power to the apartments so that residents could return. But, he said, firefighters called for the health department to evaluate whether the deli can reopen.

It’s unknown how much damage the fire caused or what sparked the blaze, Kornmeyer said. Fire investigators are looking into the incident.

