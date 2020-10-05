73-year-old Pasadena man dies in crash on Fort Smallwood Road

A 73-year-old Pasadena man died in a car crash Sunday evening after his Ford Explorer struck a tree, Anne Arundel County police said.
Bernard Carl Myers was driving southbound on Fort Smallwood Road in Pasadena approaching the intersection with Chestnut Cove Drive when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the road, traveled into the woods off the southbound shoulder and struck a tree, police said.
Anne Arundel County Fire Department paramedics treated Myers and transported him to Baltimore Washington Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Preliminarily, the cause of the crash appears to be Myers had a medical event.