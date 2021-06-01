Anne Arundel eyes $14.2M transportation center in Parole, project in early stages

Anne Arundel County is budgeting $14 million for a transportation hub in Parole near the Annapolis Town Center. However, details on the project are scarce, with officials saying the project is still undergoing the design phase.
The Parole Transportation Center is part of County Executive Steuart Pittman’s vision of expanding transportation options in Anne Arundel County, focusing on public transit. The transportation center is envisioned as a hub, meaning it would be the starting and stopping location for various transit options, including bicycling, buses and third-party ride companies.
But what exactly that center would look like and support is still up in the air. The project is estimated to cost about $14.2 million, and the county has paid $848,000 for plans and engineering, according to the county capital budget. Another $2.6 million is proposed in the fiscal year 2022 budget. The remaining roughly $13.3 million is proposed in fiscal year 2023.
A description of the project within the proposed capital budget describes the multi-million dollar center as providing a “multi-modal transportation center in Parole.” The benefit would “increase the % of commuters using transit,” according to the proposed budget. The budget shows a proposed area within Parole, but the specific site itself has not yet been selected.
Anne Arundel transportation officer Ramond Robinson said the center would finally give the county a centralized location to begin and end trips.
Once the county establishes that central location, it becomes easier for both riders and transit operators to develop routes throughout the county, he said.
“It works in the sense that it puts everything in one place and makes it easier to use,” Robinson said. “It provides a level of comfort for the passenger; you have an origin and destination to make other connections.”
The Parole Transportation Center has been a long-running conversation. Parole has been listed as a transit hub by the Maryland Department of Transportation, citing it as an opportunity to improve transit corridors in some of the state’s more populated areas. The county has considered a few sites, including a location near Arundel Mills Mall. The Anne Arundel County Transportation Center Feasibility Study recommended the transit center be built near the Harry S. Truman Park and Ride or Westfield Mall.
Currently, the county does not have a centralized transit location. Instead, there are a variety of transit options, including bus routes operated in partnership with Annapolis. But those routes are served by a sporadic array of bus stops throughout the county. It can be hard for someone to travel from Annapolis to North or South County or commute to Baltimore for work.
With the center, it will operate almost like an airport as a place where people can find all of the available routes, departure and travel times and possibly even charge electric vehicles. And as the county provides more transportation options, it should reduce how many people are using roads, Robinson said.
Anne Arundel County Transportation Commission Member George Donohue has been calling for a centralized transportation hub for years, saying discussion on the topic dates back to the late 1990s.
Donohue said he supports the idea of a transportation center hub in Anne Arundel County, though he was concerned it would be placed too close to the Annapolis Town Center in Parole. The commission is tasked with studying and reviewing county transportation projects and plans. Donohue said the commission had not yet seen or reviewed the transit center project.
The Annapolis Town Center is a built-out location, and a transportation hub will have a lot of bus traffic moving back and forth, and the description in the budget doesn’t really specify any details, he said.
No presentation might be due to scheduling as the pandemic canceled planned discussion on the topic in spring 2020, said Jeff Amoros, county spokesman. The topic has been broached piecemeal in other discussions, but there are plans for a more formal sit down on the project soon, he said.
Donohue said he would like a closer look before casting a judgment, but he did say the county needs a transit hub if it wants to expand public transportation options and electric vehicle options. Electric buses have specific charging requirements, and the center would need to be designed to accommodate them. Pittman, Hogan and a wide swath of state officials have supported the move to electric vehicles in public transit.
“We want a closer look if given the chance,” Donohue said of the project. “We have talked about maglev and talked about the Bay Bridge, but we never talked about this, and it is probably more urgent and a sooner nature than either of those elements.”