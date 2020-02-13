Maryland’s opioid office approved $750,000 grant including golf course, audit finds

The Maryland Opioid Operational Command Center approved a $750,000 grant for an agriculture-based treatment program that included a country club and nine-hole golf course, a decision that raised concerns about several grants and could lead to a criminal investigation, according to an audit or the organization.
The nonprofit was never awarded the $750,000, but the approval caused the Maryland Office of Legislative Audits to review the center’s practices over the past three years. The audit discovered the center lacks a formal written system to monitor the state-funded money it grants. The state inspector general referred the $750,000 grant to the attorney general for a criminal investigation.
“Any referrals to the attorney general were frivolous and unnecessary given that all grant funds were expended as agreed between the grantees and the OOCC for programs to confront the opioid crisis,” said Andy Owen, an OOCC spokesperson. The OOCC is lead by former Anne Arundel County Executive Steven Schuh, who was appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan in December 2018.
A representative for the attorney general said they do not confirm or deny the existence of investigations.
The $750,000 grant was meant to fund an agriculture-based treatment program that provides healing to inmates, students and the broader community by developing a center that included food processing, a farm to table restaurant, an event venue and potentially a nine-hole golf course.
Concerns surrounding the OOCC’s justification for approving the grant were brought to the audit office’s attention by the local health department tasked with executing the grant and a tip the office received through its fraud, waste and abuse hotline, said Gregory Hook, legislative auditor, in a letter to lawmakers on the Joint Audit and Evaluation Committee.
The audit found the OOCC didn’t have adequate justification for the $750,000 grant, documentation to support evaluation of the grant proposal or evidence that the program would be effective. Due to complications with funding a grant that includes the purchase of real estate, the OOCC said it did not fund the $750,000.
In a letter, Schuh said the OOCC’s policies and procedures have been revised since February 2019 to include requirements for grant eligibility and performance, criteria for grant awards and standards to help mitigate fraud, waste, conflict of interest and misappropriation.
The state has made enormous progress in addressing the opioid crisis under the Hogan administration, Owen said. “Our grants support programs that are getting people treatment and helping them to build sustainable, long-term recovery,” Owen said.
In fiscal years 2018 and 2019, the center spent $10 million annually in grants to organizations with plans to combat the state’s opioid epidemic. But a lack of written documentation and policies means the OOCC did not have a formal way in which it selected grantees, determined the money grantees were awarded or have controls to track the way organizations were using the money.
Schuh, OOCC executive director and Danielle Holmes, director of finance, said in a letter the OOCC was not aware of concerns the local health department had and that the agriculture-based treatment’s location being a former country club is “irrelevant” and “mischaracterized.” In a response, auditor Hook pointed out a nine-hole golf course was specified in the grant proposal.
The OOCC also funded a $100,000 grant in 2019 to an out-of-state nonprofit to provide drug prevention education programs to middle and high schools across the state. The nonprofit transferred almost all of the funds to a for-profit company owned by senior management of the nonprofit. Both the nonprofit and for-profit organizations were not registered to conduct business in Maryland, according to the report.
Additionally, the amount paid to the nonprofit was higher than the rate approved in the grant proposal and more than half of the services outlined in the proposal were not provided. The OOCC did not identify the nonprofit and its senior management to the audit office, according to the report.
The audit also highlighted a grant of nearly $50,000 to a nonprofit that used the funds to purchase items not specified in the grant or seemingly related to the grant’s purpose of providing staffing and medical services for a transitional sober living residence.
The nonprofit used the money to buy a box truck, a commercial lawn mower, a gas grill and propane. The propane’s $10,660 price tag led the auditor to question its legitimacy. OOCC said the purchase was reviewed and is legitimate.