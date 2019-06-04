Judge removes doctors from Anne Arundel County opioid lawsuit after procedural error

An Anne Arundel County Circuit Court judge has dismissed doctors from the county’s opioid lawsuit, ruling the county did not follow proper procedure to bring a claim against the doctors.

Judge Ronald Silkworth ruled May 28 the county should have complied with the Maryland Health Care Malpractice Claims Act. Instead of taking the doctors to court, the county should have filed a claim with the Health Claims Arbitration Dispute Resolution Office, Silkworth wrote.

The county was opposed to the motion to dismiss. Their lawyers argued the doctors were operating outside of their professional capacity and weren’t subject to the claims act, according to court records.

Silkworth disagreed. He referenced two separate cases that fell outside of professional capacity: One in which a doctor slapped a patient and another in which a patient’s family member touched an exposed needle on the counter.

The Daily Record initially reported the story.

“Plainly, prescribing medication in a proper manner falls within a physician’s professional duty to exercise care,” Silkworth wrote in his ruling. “Prescribing too much or too high a dose of pain medication is clearly distinguishable from slapping a patient in the face or recklessly leaving an uncapped hypodermic needle out where a non-patient may encounter it.”

Silkworth’s ruling sides with the doctors, who argued the county failed to follow proper procedure. His ruling does not affect the manufacturer’s motion to dismiss.

Lawrence Vidaver and William Tham had filed the motions to dismiss, but Silkworth’s ruling captured the other doctors named in the case as well. His ruling does not affect the manufacturer’s motion to dismiss, Silkworth wrote.

Some of the doctors dismissed in the case have received punishments elsewhere. Dr. Kofi Shaw-Taylor was dismissed from the case but received two five-year concurrent sentences in August after pleading guilty to Medicaid fraud and another for conspiracy to commit said fraud.

The opioid lawsuit started in January 2018 when the county partnered with law firm Motley Rice. The county alleged the individuals and businesses over prescribed opioid medication and misled patients.

Motley Rice has partnered with municipalities across the country to bring similar lawsuits against opioid prescribers and manufacturers. The firm states it is involved in dozens of cases representing “jurisdictions, including states, cities, towns, counties and townships in suits against opioid manufacturers and/or distributors,” according to the firm’s website.

A representative from Motley Rice did not return a request for comment.

Deputy county attorney Hamilton F. Tyler said the county is considering its options in the case.

“The county contends that the defendant prescribers' actions were not medical in nature — they simply served as a vehicle for defendants to profit from the distribution of harmful and unnecessary drugs,” Tyler said in a statement. “Several of the defendant prescribers were convicted of crimes associated with their distribution of opioids as detailed in the amended complaint.”

Silkworth did leave an option in his ruling. He wrote the doctors were dismissed “until the plaintiff first complies” with procedure under Maryland law.

