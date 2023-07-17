Annapolis man convicted of blackmailing alderman arrested and charged with attempted murder, police say

A 27-year-old Annapolis man convicted earlier this year for attempting to blackmail a city alderman, surrendered to city police Sunday in connection to a shootout on Madison Street, according to department spokesperson Bernie Bennett.

Omaryan White was wanted by police since July 11, three days after a nonfatal shootout in the Harbour House community.White is being held without bail at the Jennifer Road Detention Center, Bennett said. He faces 15 charges, including two counts each of attempted first- and second-degree murder, two counts of first- and second-degree assault, as well as reckless endangerment and firearm charges. Of the 15 counts against him, six are felonies.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 16 in District Court; an attorney has not yet been assigned to White’s case, according to the Maryland Judiciary.

White was on supervised probation when he turned himself in, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in March to extortion after threatening Ward 4 Alderman DaJuan Gay and his family in exchange for money.

Shortly before 3 a.m. on July 8, Annapolis police responded to reports of a shooting at the Harbour House community. When they arrived, they located several shell casings on the ground, according to charging documents. They also determined that five cars and two apartments had been damaged by gunfire.

Reviewing surveillance footage from around 2:19 a.m., police watched a Toyota Prius with a Florida license plate enter the community and park along the 1100 block of Madison St. City officers described the Prius as a “unique” vehicle, noting in charging documents that it was missing a hubcap on the passenger’s side and had an Uber sticker. Four people, including White, who police later identified as the driver, exited the Prius and began interacting with someone sitting outside an apartment building.

At 2:45 a.m., surveillance footage showed an SUV pull into the parking lot. Both the driver and passenger stepped out to talk to the group, police wrote, before leaving a few minutes later. But the SUV did not leave Harbour House, stopping instead along Madison Street, where two people walked out from a nearby building and met the SUV across the road.

During this time, police said they saw White walk to the passenger’s side of the Prius and hand an object from inside to one of his passengers, who placed it into the front waistband of his pants. When the SUV drove away, that passenger ran toward Madison Street and started firing at the two people on the other side, police said. Both managed to duck behind parked cars and run away, as another Prius passenger fired at them, police said.

At first, White took cover during the shootout, according to charging documents, before joining the two gunmen and running toward the apartment building the two victims came from. Police wrote White was “holding an object that is consistent in size and shape [as] a black handgun” and started firing in the direction of the two people.

Police said White drove past officers in the Prius soon after they arrived at the crime scene, stopping at another building in the community on President Street. White does not have a listed address in court records.

Officers towed the Prius from President Street that evening, according to charging documents, and were contacted by someone who identified themself as its owner. They advised police that White had rented the Prius in late June. A review of the rental agreement showed the end date marked as, “Til further notice,” police said.

On July 9, police secured a search warrant for the Prius, where they found a bulletproof vest with a projectile lodged in it, as well as a wallet with White’s identification cards and clothing police said was consistent with what he wore the morning of the shooting. Officers were able to match White’s outfit using surveillance footage from a Royal Farms store near Harbour House, police said.

Two passengers, neither accused of firing a weapon, were also seen entering the store with White, according to charging documents. No other arrests have been announced in connection to the shooting.

The Annapolis officer who wrote the charging documents against White said they “immediately recognized” him from prior police contact. His only criminal conviction, however, is on one count of extortion in which White threatened Gay’s family and said they would be “hurt” unless he was paid $5,000. White also threatened to release pictures of Gay smoking marijuana and drinking (when the alderman was underage) if he went to the authorities, police said.

Gay addressed the court at White’s plea and sentencing hearing in March, where he called the case a “strange and unusual situation” given his “long history” with nearly everyone involved. Prosecutors said Gay knew White’s partner, with whom White has three children, adding the alderman knew White “to be violent at times.”

However, Gay advocated for a lenient sentence for White, favoring “rehabilitative” measures over retributive ones.

Anne Arundel Circuit Judge J. Michael Wachs suspended all of a five-year sentence for White, except the nine days White served in April 2022. At the time, Wachs said he would consider modifying White’s guilty plea and enter a probation before judgment ruling if White did well during his probation. A probation before judgment would allow White to eventually expunge the case from his record.

A violation of probation hearing for White’s extortion case is scheduled before Wachs in Circuit Court on Oct. 30.