Police: Man shot by Anne Arundel police officer on Route 50 was walking in traffic

Police said a man wielding a knife who was shot by an officer on Route 50 Friday night was hit by a car while walking in traffic.

Anne Arundel County police said witnesses told them the man was walking and standing in the eastbound travel lanes of Route 50 before Davidsonville Road in Davidsonville, possibly attempting to be struck.

Witnesses also said the suspect was hit by a car whose driver stayed on the scene before Anne Arundel County Fire personnel arrived at 9:44 p.m., police said.

Police said emergency responders were approached by the man they found on the right shoulder of the road, who then pulled out a knife and lunged toward them. Fire personnel called for police, and county and state police officers responded.

When he didn’t comply with the officers’ orders to drop the knife and get on the ground, Cpl. R. Heller Sr., a 20-year veteran of the department assigned to the Bureau of Patrol, fired one round that hit the man, police said.

As of 6:30 a.m. Monday, police said the man is being guarded while he is in critical condition at an area hospital.

Police say they plan to charge him with seven counts of assault, reckless endangerment, and related charges.

The man is a Prince George’s County volunteer firefighter, Prince George’s fire officials said Sunday. Spokesman Mike Yourishin did not release the name of the firefighter and said the department is cooperating with Anne Arundel police.