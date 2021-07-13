Anne Arundel police will hold a disciplinary hearing Wednesday for officer accused of putting knee on man’s neck

The disciplinary hearing for an Anne Arundel County police officer accused of kneeling on the neck of an Odenton man is scheduled Wednesday.
The hearing, known as a trial board, has been postponed a few times, but the hearing scheduled for Wednesday is expected to determine if a recommendation that detective Daniel Reynolds be fired is appropriate discipline. It is expected to start at 8:30 a.m.
Reynolds is accused of using excessive force when in February of 2019, he allegedly placed his knee on the neck of Daniel Jarrells, a resident of Odenton. Reynolds allegedly stopped Jarrells for a traffic offense that escalated to an arrest.
The hearing board will be conducted under the current Law Enforcement Bill of Rights. The Maryland General Assembly passed sweeping reforms and when the new law goes into effect, the panel that hears such matters will not be made up of only officers.
Reynolds was suspended after an Odenton man, Daniel Jarrells, filed a lawsuit claiming Reynolds knelt on his neck after Jarrells was taken to the ground by officers who stopped his car in 2019. The court case is pending.
An internal affairs investigation that launched after the lawsuit was filed concluded with a recommendation that Reynolds be fired. Police officers are entitled to challenge a disciplinary recommendation they disagree with in a public trial board.
“It is important that the public monitor this Police Trial Board to ensure that the case is adjudicated fairly and to make it crystal clear that placing a knee on the neck of a citizen in Anne Arundel County is as wrong as a Minneapolis Police Officer placing a knee on the neck of George Floyd. Both are outrageous and excessive use of force,” said Carl Snowden, convener of the Caucus of African American Leaders.
The hearing board will be streamed to a few locations through the county where there are a limited number of seats for members of the public to watch from.
The public can view the hearing at:
- Western District Police Station Community Room, 8273 Telegraph Road, Odenton. Seating is limited to 58 people.
- Southern District Station Community Room, 35 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater. seating is limited to 80 people.
- Eastern District Police Station Community Room, 204 Pasadena Road, Pasadena. Seating is limited to 50 people.
- Anne Arundel County Henry L. Hein Building, Auditorium, 7480 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard, Glen Burnie. Seating is limited to 50 people.
- Heritage Complex Chesapeake Room, 2nd floor, 2664 Riva Road, Annapolis. Seating is limited to 58 people.
Capital Gazette reporter Lilly Price contributed to this article.