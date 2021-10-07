Annapolis police grieve, announce services after 28-year veteran Lt. Brian Della dies

A 28-year veteran of the Annapolis Police Department Lt. Brian Della died this week, the department announced Thursday.
Della joined the department in 1993 and served in nearly every division, including specialized units, Annapolis Special Emergency Team-ASET, Criminal Investigations Division-CID, and the Marine Unit, according to a news release.
He was the officer behind the fishing camp for community children that continues today. he often distributed his local catch, whether fish or deer, to community member on Clay Street, the release said. He enjoyed hunting, biking and hiking.
He is survived by his wife Courtney, three adult children ad granddaughters, the release said.
“This department is grieving from his loss,” said Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson, who said to keep Della’s family in prayers as they grieve.
“I am sorry for their loss and sorry for the loss to this department. Lt. Della was an outstanding police officer.”
Della earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Frostburg State University and a Master of Science degree from the Johns Hopkins University, the release said. He graduated from the FBI National Academy, Session 231 and held an adjunct faculty position at Anne Arundel Community College. He published numerous professional articles.
Visitation will be held Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m. at Broadneck EP Church, 235 Bay Dale Drive, Arnold, MD 21012. And services will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Broadneck EP Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: Broadneck Evangelical Presbyterian Church https://broadneckep.ccbchurch.com/goto/giving.
Anyone wishing to send a message to the family please send to: Annapolis Police Department, Attn. Della Family, 199 Taylor Ave., Annapolis, MD 21401.