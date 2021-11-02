Anne Arundel County jury convicts Odenton man of murder 15 years after deadly robbery

An Anne Arundel County jury in October convicted an Odenton man of murdering 47-year-old Benjamin Curtis 15 years ago during a robbery gone wrong on Aug. 12, 2006.
The October conviction is the second time William Lloyd McDonald, 41, was tried in Anne Arundel County for the killing of Curtis, a former federal law enforcement officer. Maryland’s second-highest court overturned his initial conviction after determining that letters McDonald wrote to a friend detailing how to murder a witness should never have been shown to the jury.
The Court of Special Appeals ordered a new trial for McDonald in 2018, who was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in 2015.
“We cannot say that the letters — admitted to show McDonald asked Lincoln to brutally murder Carlos (Wells) so that he would be unable to testify against him in the underlying case — in no way influenced the verdict in this case,” wrote Judge Andrea Leahy on behalf of the three-judge panel.
Prosecutors asked the judge in 2015 to admit the letter presented as evidence. McDonald’s defense lawyer objected, saying it was “not related to this crime.” There was no reference to Curtis’ murder and the letters were not dated. Retired Judge Paul F. Harris Jr. agreed with prosecutors and allowed the letters as evidence. The appellate court ruled that improper, saying the judge should have reviewed the letters’ relevancy through a mandated three-part review process.
Prosecutors again used the letter McDonald wrote a friend detailing how to kill Carlos Wells, a man they say connects McDonald to Curtis’ death, in a six-day trial that ended Oct. 28. The jury deliberated for two days before returning a verdict convicting McDonald of first-degree felony murder, armed robbery, using a handgun in a violent crime, and possessing a firearm with a felony conviction.
Police arrested Wells in 2006 and found a Glock .40 caliber handgun in his possession that was linked to the gun used in the homicide. Police found .40 caliber shell casings at McDonald’s house.
This time around, Judge Cathleen Vitale heard “extensive argument from counsel regarding the relevance of the letter” and the appellate court didn’t preclude introducing the letter a second time, said Tia Lewis, a spokesperson for Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office. Vitale also granted a request from public defenders Denis O’Connell and Caroline Spies to redact parts of the letter where other crimes unrelated to Curtis’ killing were discussed.
“Ultimately, the jury got to see a letter in the defendant’s handwriting where he sets out, in great details, how his friend should go about finding and then killing the witness,” Lewis said in a statement.
O’Connell declined to comment.
Curtis was found shot in the head behind the My Place Bar and Lounge in Odenton in the early morning hours of Aug. 12, 2006. He was an officer with Federal Protective Services, a branch of Immigration and Customs Enforcement responsible for guarding federal buildings. Police said McDonald attempted to rob Curtis and his friend, Rhonda Briscoe, who were sitting in Curtis’ car parked behind My Place. McDonald approached the car, announced a robbery and got into the back seat.
Briscoe testified the robber, later identified as McDonald, told her to take off her clothes. Curtis turned around to fight McDonald, who ended up shooting Curtis during the struggle. Briscoe ran until she reached the gates of Fort Meade, where police were stationed.
Curtis’ homicide case went cold for five years until McDonald’s former girlfriend told police in 2011 she picked McDonald up from a nearby business after he shot Curtis behind My Place. Fifteen years later, assistant state’s attorney Kelly Poma called Kim Finch, McDonald’s former girlfriend, to testify again. Finch and Briscoe, like 25 other witnesses who testified either in person or in recorded statements, had trouble recalling the 2006 crime and the events that followed.
Public defenders O’Connell and Spies argued Finch and Wells, a friend of McDonald’s who borrowed the murder weapons and who McDonald later ordered by letter to have him killed, were unreliable witnesses. O’Connell argued the state had no DNA evidence linking him to the homicide.
“(Finch) can’t keep her story straight on the stand,” O’Connell told the jury in closing arguments. “It’s not plausible that the person in that vehicle touched all this stuff and didn’t leave any DNA. It’s simply not plausible. It’s also bizarre in 16 years, (the state) has never done any additional tests.”
Poma replied by telling the jury the extensive evidence presented at trial corroborates that McDonald killed Curtis. After two days of deliberation, the jury agreed.
McDonald’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 10.