26-year-old bicyclist dies 11 days after hit-and-run crash in Odenton, police say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A 26-year-old Odenton woman died Wednesday, more than a week after she was the victim of a hit-and-run crash while riding a bicycle in Odenton, Anne Arundel County Police said.

Adriana Yeslendy Suarez Saavedra succumbed to her injuries at an area hospital, police said, after a passer-by found her lying on Annapolis Road on July 8.

Advertisement

Officers responded to eastbound Annapolis Road near Town Center Boulevard at approximately 5:30 a.m. the morning of the crash, according to a news release. Police believe Suarez Saavedra was traveling east on Annapolis Road when struck crossing a bridge over a set of railroad tracks. Members of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department transported her to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Lt. Jacklyn Davis, a department spokesperson, said Suarez Saavedra was biking for exercise the morning she was struck.

Advertisement

According to a news release, police do not know how long she was in the roadway before being discovered, adding that the driver fled the scene in an unknown direction.

As of Thursday, police did not have any information on the suspected vehicle or its driver. Davis said there were no surveillance or security cameras along the strip where the crash occurred.

The hit-and-run is under investigation by the police department’s Traffic Safety Section. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

Suarez Saavedra became the seventh civilian and the second bicyclist killed by a car in Anne Arundel County this year.

Her death comes two days after Aubrey Lee Wallace, 74, was struck and killed walking along a roadway in Lothian.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

On Jan. 24, Zarko Peruza, a 74-year-old Croatian immigrant and former professional soccer player, was killed in Annapolis while riding his bicycle home from work. A ghost bike memorial was placed on Hilltop Drive where he was killed, and city police still have not identified a suspect.

The most recent death of a bicyclist in Anne Arundel occurred on the same night the State Highway Administration sought public opinion from its residents on how to improve roadway safety for pedestrians and other citizens who use the road but are not in a vehicle.

SHA officials hosted the fourth of five virtual meetings Wednesday evening. Looking to identify high-risk areas and collaborate on safety precautions, the meetings are jurisdiction based. The one held Wednesday was for residents of Southern Maryland and Anne Arundel County. The final meeting is scheduled for this afternoon, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., for residents of Western Maryland and Howard County.

Advertisement

Jon Korin, president of Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, or BIKEAAA, attended last night’s SHA meeting and called Suarez Saavedra’s death “just heartbreaking.”

“My heart goes out to the family,” Korin told The Capital on Thursday. “The whole cycling community aches when these tragedies happen.”

Korin spoke of the state government’s “Vision Zero” initiative, a data-driven safety plan that began in 2019 that seeks to identify and mitigate behaviors to prevent as many roadway deaths as possible. Since 2017, Maryland has averaged 125 pedestrian deaths and 10 cyclist deaths per year, according to state data.

“If all users – drivers, cyclists, pedestrians – follow all the rules, show a little common courtesy and respect, everyone can use the road safely,” Korin said. “Some people bike out of choice and others bike because they don’t have a choice. People do rely on transportation other than cars.”