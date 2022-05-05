As National Nurses Week approaches, graduating Anne Arundel Community College nursing students prepare for lifetime of caregiving

When Anne Arundel Community College nursing students James Richardson and Alexis Rice started working toward their nursing degrees they had no idea a pandemic was upon them, but they said it made them even more motivated to dive into the field.

Richardson was slated to start the nursing program in the fall of 2020. It seemed like a fitting career for him — someone who was interested in science and liked working closely with other people. But in the spring of 2020 he began to get concerned about what COVID could mean for his future.

“It was extremely terrifying,” said Richardson, who is originally from Edgewater, but now lives in Glen Burnie. “I was like, how am I going to learn to be a nurse when it is so practically involved and so hands-on, when I am sitting behind a Zoom screen?”

Richardson and Rice, close friends, both set to graduate the nursing program later this month, decided to take jobs outside of school to supplement their classroom learning, considering clinical rotations were temporarily canceled as COVID started to spread. Richardson worked as a student nurse intern in the ICU at Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie while Rice worked as a tech in the cardiac unit at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis.

“The main overshadowing feeling was, ‘I have to get in this. I have to start to learn well and learn quickly because I need to get out there and I need to rise to action,’” Richardson said. “[I was] eager like, ‘Wow I kind of want to do this more than ever even though I’m like shaking in my boots.’”

Richardson and Rice both came to the decision to become nurses only briefly before enrolling in the program. Richardson had been working restaurant jobs when he decided he wanted to make a bigger impact on his community but still work closely with people. He felt nursing was his best way to do that. Rice always knew she wanted to be in health care but didn’t zero in on nursing until her mom, a certified nursing assistant, proposed the idea to her in her senior year of high school.

“The pandemic hit in the spring and then in the fall I was supposed to be a first semester nursing student,” said Rice, who also is originally from Edgewater and now lives in Davidsonville. “They were telling us we can hold off, ‘We’ll save your spot if you want to wait a semester, wait until the pandemic blows over.’ But I was like, ‘I don’t want to postpone anything.’”

Heidi Rayner, associate professor of nursing and nurse mentor and retention specialist at Anne Arundel Community College, said Rice and Richardson’s attitude isn’t unique to their class.

“When COVID first happened, students that graduated in December 2019 went right out into COVID without warning, without any real training. They kind of went into this pandemic as new grads and that was really challenging for a lot of them,” Rayner said. “Now what we’re hearing from our students when they’re coming in, when you ask why they want to go into nursing, what are they here for, they’re well aware of the struggles and the issues and the things that are happening because of COVID.”

Not only are they aware of the challenges COVID has presented and willing to take them on, they are learning about flaws in the profession that COVID helped highlight such as burnout, poor ratios of staff to patients, and shifts that are too long to complete competently. Rayner said this new, post-COVID generation of nurses is working to combat that.

“We have nurses that are graduating, not only in our program, but across the state that are eager to bring nursing to nursing,” Rayner said.

While Rayner braced for a drop in the enrollment rate as COVID cases started to rise and enrollment rates dropped at schools nationwide, the program maintained its enrollment numbers. Rayner attributes that to the program being online during the height of the pandemic and people having a desire to enter the health care field as it became so critical. Once students enroll in the five-semester program most of them tend to see it through to the end. Rayner said the program’s retention rate is usually above 80%.

However, the program is seeing a slight decline in enrollment for the fall semester. Rayner fears social media may be playing a role.

“You’re seeing the negative side of nursing right now,” Rayner said. “You’re seeing court cases, social media, my gosh, you go on social media and you see any of those TikToks. All those types of things. It’s nurses crying.”

One particular court case Rayner said may be having an impact is that of RaDonda Vaught, a former nurse in Nashville, Tennessee. who made an error with a medication that caused the patient to die. Nurses nationwide have watched Vaught’s recent criminal trial closely, wondering if this could be their fate if they were to make a mistake at work.

“There’s concern. There’s always been concern about making a mistake,” Rayner said. “[The case] is going to impact current nurses. It’s going to impact incoming [nurses].”

Richardson and Rice said they certainly feel that fear as they go out into the field in a matter of weeks. Both have jobs lined up at the medical centers they are working at now as students.

Rice said she sometimes gets nervous about the career when she sees the depictions of burned out nurses on social media.

“As much as I want to say that it didn’t faze me, it really did, especially with the RaDonda case going on right now,” Rice said. “That really had me thinking like, ‘Wow, am I ready to be a nurse?’ I have no idea.”

But, despite the challenges they know may be ahead, Richardson and Rice say they are excited to begin their careers and get to work helping the most vulnerable of Marylanders as the state continues to weather the ever-evolving pandemic.

“When I got hired my unit director was like, ‘Alexis, you’re young and you’re so full of life. We need more of that,’” Rice said. “So I hope to bring passion and love back into nursing.”

Richardson said one upside of the pandemic was, as a student nurse in the ICU during some of the pandemic’s peaks, he feels more than prepared for any chaotic situation he may face.

“I’m going to be very strong and very ready to handle anything,” Richardson said.