Annapolis assisted living, nursing home facilities return to normalcy mostly but are more prepared for COVID case uptick

Robert Frymier, a former doctor who goes by “Doc” around Bay Village Assisted Living and Memory Care, said he wasn’t concerned about COVID-19 when he moved into assisted living three months ago because he was vaccinated.
Bay Village in Annapolis opened in February when the number of COVID-19 cases seemed to begin decreasing, and vaccinations were accessible unlike at the beginning of the pandemic.
Frymier has been able to enjoy lower restrictions with both of his kids able to visit, Martini Mondays and Happy Hour on Fridays. Frymier is not a big fan of bingo and feels like they play it every day, he joked.
“We get to know each other during these activities and it is like an extended family and we look after each other,” Frymier said.
When the pandemic first hit in March 2020, congregate living facilities such as assisted living places and nursing homes, were hit hard as their residents’ age made them vulnerable. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been more than 3,500 resident deaths at such facilities across the state and more than 33,000 cases.
Nursing homes in Maryland were’t allowed to have visitors until October 2020, when they were required to have 14 days of no COVID-19. Then, in February, visitation was allowed with no restrictions. Most recently, as cases and the delta variant have risen, Gov. Larry Hogan required staff members at such locations must get vaccinated by Sept. 1 or undergo regular testing.
On Tuesday at Bay Village, Frymier joined the weekly chat on current events at Bay Village and they discussed the delta variant.
“People are worried about it and we used to go to restaurants every Wednesday but they have stopped since the new strand,” Frymier said. “We feel like this place takes a lot of precautions and keep it clean.”
In Anne Arundel County nursing homes, assisted living and group homes for the week of Aug. 11 to 18, there were 328 resident cases and 37 deaths. There were been 190 staff cases and zero staff deaths. Currently, in the county, 88.5% of nursing home residents are fully vaccinated and 83.9% of staff are.
At Cadia Healthcare in Annapolis, 88% of residents are vaccinated and 90% of staff is.
“Gov. Hogan’s new requirement has not come as a surprise to us, as other governors in the country have done the same,” Jessica Rader, vice president of Business Development for Cadia Healthcare, said. “We do strongly encourage our staff to be vaccinated. If not, we follow the same process as ordered by the governor, the unvaccinated are tested weekly. This is what we have always done.”
The healthcare facility has been following the CDC core principles for infection control and has added ion ventilation systems and enhanced cleaning schedules.
Rader said residents have been enjoying bingo, in-person dining and religious services the most at the facility.
“The atmosphere at the facility has been upbeat. In-person visitation has improved resident well-being. Our staff has truly bonded over the past 17 months. Their teamwork and dedication to our residents during this difficult time has been amazing,” Rader said.
All the staff at Bay Village is fully vaccinated and they are the largest assisted living in the city of Annapolis, said John Degen, Executive Operations Officer of Bay Village. Everyone inside the building is required to wear a mask.
Degen has added Accushield, which checks temperature, STAT units in every apartment that eliminates viruses in the air and air scrubbers throughout the community. He said they invested over $500,000 in additional equipment.
Most residents are trying to enjoy life, but Degen believes there is still a little anxiety out there. Currently, there are 31 residents and they can hold 92 but will be at 37 residents by the end of the month.
“I want to put smiles on my residents’ faces every day and if I can do that I achieved a lot,” Degen said.
Carol Clemmens, acting program director of the assisted living program for the county, said residents have enjoyed being able to go to hair salons and barbershops since they’ve reopened. She said telemedicine has helped a lot with resident safety.
Joelle Ridgeway, Deputy Director Department of Aging and Disabilities said adapting to the pandemic has been meeting people where they are and adjusting to what they are comfortable with. The department helped residents get food, medicine, vaccines and PPE.
“If another lockdown comes about, we are ready with supplies and to help out wherever we are needed,” Ridgeway said. “We have everything they need to help them through.”
The county is providing food in senior centers and delivering meals to people that are homebound. Over 100 people get home-delivered meals currently.
“People are excited to be socializing and eating with friends again at the centers,” Clemmens said.