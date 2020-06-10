Nordstrom Rack in Annapolis Harbour Center is reopening its doors on Thursday

Nordstrom Rack Harbour Center will reopen to customers Thursday after being closed for the coronavirus restrictions.
“We are excited to bring our employees back to work and look forward to welcoming customers in our doors so we can continue serving them in our stores,” Rachel Friedman, a Nordstrom spokeswoman, said in a statement.
Nordstrom will be taking a phased, market-by-market approach to reopening its stores.
“The health and well-being of our employees, customers and communities is our priority,” Friedman said. “We’ve been paying close attention to guidance and directives from local and national authorities, taking steps to ensure our stores and operations remain in alignment with those.”
Nordstrom is only opening stores where it’s allowed by state and local governments, and is prepared with the proper safety measures and protocols and spokespeople said they have confidence they can ensure the safety and well-being of employees and customers.
“Our stores have always been, and continue to be, a core part of our business,” Friedman said. “More than anything, we want our customers and employees to feel safe in our stores.”
While the Nordstrom Rack location in Annapolis is opening, the Nordstrom store at the Westfield Annapolis mall will not reopen before it permanently closes in August, company representatives previously said.
Nordstrom is making some updates to their stores and the way they serve customers them to help keep them and their employees healthy.
Some of those updates include:
- Conducting health screenings for our employees before they come into work.
- Providing face coverings for employees and customers.
- Taking steps to allow for social distancing of 6 feet or more, including limiting the number of customers and employees in the store.
- Increasing cleaning and sanitization.
- Modifying the fitting room experience.
- Continuing to offer contactless curbside services at full-line stores.
- Pausing or adapting high-touch services and customer events.
- Keeping tried on or returned merchandise off the sales floor for a period of time.
- Altering hours of operation
To see the full list of reopening Nordstrom stores on blog Nordstrom Now, and additional info for each store is available on our Store Locator Page.