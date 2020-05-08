Nordstrom at Westfield Annapolis Mall Will be closing in August

After 20 years at the Annapolis location, Nordstrom is set to close its doors in August. This will be one of the other 16 locations that will be closing permanently as well.
Nordstrom has 116 full-line stores in in 40 states.
“We will not reopen these stores to the public and anticipate all 16 of these stores will be closed by August 2020,” a Nordstrom spokesperson said in statement. “These types of decisions are never easy because we realize what this means for our employees. We’re committed to taking care of them as best we can, including providing support and resources through this transition.”
With malls and shopping centers being closed since mid-March, the coronavirus is affecting small and large businesses everywhere.
“Our goal is to best position ourselves to serve customers in each market where we operate,” the statement read. “Because of the impacts COVID-19 has had on our business, we need to take a critical look at the physical footprint of our stores to determine which we will continue to operate.”
Nordstrom has not listed the other stores that will be closing in August.
“To respond to the impacts of COVID-19 and ensure we’re able to continue serving customers well into the future, we will be closing 16 of our fleet of full-line stores, including Nordstrom Annapolis Mall,” the statement said. “We selected these 16 stores based on a variety of factors, including the unique needs of the market, the current state of our business and real estate agreements.”
Online shopping will be the new focus for Nordstrom in the future.
“We’ve been investing in our digital and physical capabilities to keep pace with rapidly changing customer expectations. The impact of COVID-19 is only accelerating the importance of these capabilities in serving customers,” said Erik Nordstrom, chief executive officer of Nordstrom in statement. “More than ever, we need to work with flexibility and speed. Our market strategy helps with both, bringing inventory closer to where customers live and work, allowing us to use our stores as fulfillment centers to get products to customers faster, and connecting digital and physical experiences with services like curbside pickup and returns.”
Nordstrom plans to reopen stores in a phased, market-by-market approach where allowed by local authorities and with the health and safety of employees, customers and communities as a priority.
When they do reopen, more than anything they want customers to feel safe and comfortable when they are shopping at Nordstrom. They’re making updates to their stores and the way they serve customers to help keep everyone healthy. Some of those updates include:
- Conducting health screenings for our employees
- Providing face coverings for employees and customers
- Taking steps to allow for social distancing of 6 feet or more, including limiting the number of employees and customers in the store
- Increasing cleaning and sanitization
- Modifying the fitting room experience
- Continuing to offer contactless curbside services at our full-line stores
- Pausing or adapting high-touch services and customer events
- Keeping tried on or returned merchandise off the sales floor for a period of time
- Altering hours of operation
Sears in Westfield recently closed in April which left a large vacancy in the mall. The Lord & Taylor closed five years ago and was announced that the space will be remodeled into stylish boutiques, home design stores and new experience-driven offerings scheduled to open to the public in 2021.