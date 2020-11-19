xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Woodland Beach Volunteer Fire Department has a new fireboat in service to cut down response times

Donovan Conaway
By
Capital Gazette
Nov 19, 2020 3:54 PM

The Woodland Beach Volunteer Fire Department and the Anne Arundel County Fire Department announced Thursday a new fireboat is in service.

The new boat at Woodland Beach will reduce response times to water rescue, emergency medical, and fire incidents on the South River, fire officials said.

Advertisement

Fireboat 2 is a surplus Coast Guard 25-foot Defender-class boat. The Defender-class was originally introduced in the Coast Guard in 2002. Its design to handle various Coast Guard missions, including search and rescue, port security, and law enforcement duties, made it easily adaptable to fire department use.

Woodland Beach Volunteer Fire Department (WBVFD) and the Anne Arundel County Fire Department (AACoFD) announce that the WBVFD has placed a new fireboat in service. -Photo courtesy David Sites, Anne Arundel County Fire Department
Woodland Beach Volunteer Fire Department (WBVFD) and the Anne Arundel County Fire Department (AACoFD) announce that the WBVFD has placed a new fireboat in service. -Photo courtesy David Sites, Anne Arundel County Fire Department

The boat will be docked at the Turkey Point Marina, which has donated a lift to the Woodland Beach Volunteer Fire Department. It will be staffed with a minimum of two members, either WBVFD volunteers or career personnel assigned to the Woodland Beach station.
Advertisement

The county has fire boats in Sandy Point, Shady Side and Annapolis fire department has one in Eastport.

[More Maryland news] Carroll County schools to suspend hybrid learning immediately amid rising coronavirus numbers

“This is a much-needed asset to the South River and the surrounding area,” said WBVFD Chief John Sweeney in a statement. “It was an honor to be able to work in conjunction with the Anne Arundel County Fire Department to assist in making our waterways safer.”

The final cost of the project is $105,000. The WBVFD received a $40,000, 508 grant through the Maryland Volunteer Company Assistance fund. WBVFD paid the balance from their proceeds of the county EMS Transport Billing Volunteer Grant program.

Latest Anne Arundel County

According to Sweeney, the project was moved along with the assistance of WBVFD members and local businesses.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement