‘Mom you got this’: AAMC selects Arnold resident as new chief nursing officer

Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center announces Christine Frost, pictured, will be replacing Barbara Jacobs as Chief Nursing Officer after Jacobs retires in July. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

After a nationwide search, Anne Arundel Medical Center announced last week it had selected someone intimately familiar with the hospital to serve as its next top nurse.

When Christine Frost takes up the mantel of chief nursing officer in mid-July, she’ll already know the responsibilities of the role thanks to two prior stints in nursing leadership positions at the hospital — the first from 1995 to 2000 and the second from 2008 to 2017. Outgoing Chief Nursing Officer Barbara Jacobs is retiring after seven years on the job.

Frost is leaving her job as an integration consultant at the University of Maryland Medical System, a position she’s held since last July. Before that, she was senior nursing director in acute care services for Baltimore Washington Medical Center for just over four years.

Frost had her two children, Lauren and Christopher, at Anne Arundel Medical Center. They’re now 17 and 14, respectively, and can’t wait for mom to start her new job.

“The morning of my interview my daughter got up and she said, ‘Mom you got this,’” said Frost, who lives with her family in Arnold. Evidently, she was right.

But even though Frost had worked at the medical center for about 14 years and worked directly with the hospital’s president, Sherry Perkins, when Perkins was the chief nursing officer, the interview process was still quite extensive.

The hospital posted the job on general and health-care-worker-specific job boards, then brought in select applicants on site, conducted interviews, checked their backgrounds and talked to references, Perkins said.

“We had dozens of qualified applicants for this position,” she said. “It’s a pretty rigorous process.”

Hospital officials weren’t just looking for someone with good people skills and a wide base of knowledge, Perkins said, they wanted someone with the perfect combination of the art and science that is nursing.

“Something we say about nursing as a profession is it is this careful blend of knowledge and caring or science and compassion,” Perkins said. “[Frost is] someone we’d call a nurse’s nurse — who really blends together that mix of knowledge and caring about patients and families and the entire team.”

Frost said she didn’t plan to work in nursing leadership when she was a nursing student at Georgetown University, but quickly took on leadership roles when she first came to the medical center after graduating.

“Once I experienced the impact I could have as a leader and the tremendous opportunity it afforded me I was really committed to continuing on that path,” Frost said, adding that what she most likes about nursing leadership is not only helping patients, but the nurses as well.

While Frost has held various nursing leadership roles she has never served as chief nursing officer — the person responsible for overseeing all the nurses at the hospital. Anne Arundel Medical Center has about 1,200 nurses.

Frost has lived in Anne Arundel County since she graduated from nursing school and in Arnold for the last 17 years. She said the hospital community as well as the larger Anne Arundel community are what kept drawing her back to Anne Arundel Medical Center.

“I feel very connected to the area, very connected to Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center and really see this area as where my roots are and where my home is,” Frost said.

Perkins and Frost said the main focus of the chief nursing fficer over the coming years will be recruiting and retaining quality nurses.

“We’ve seen higher turnover rates. We’ve seen nurses retiring earlier than they expected. We’ve seen more challenges in taking longer for recruitment to occur,” Perkins said. “The key objective for her is to continue to make Anne Arundel the place that nurses want to work.”

Frost said she doesn’t yet have a strategy to make that happen but is eager to begin strategizing with her new colleagues.

The desire to draw on expertise from all different parts of the hospital to make good decisions is exactly what makes a good chief nursing officer, said Jacobs, the retiring chief nursing officer.

The role requires interacting with a range of workers, from physicians to nurses to food service workers and security guards, she said.

“A person has to have a good clinical background and an excellent ability to work with people and to make each person you are interacting with feel that they’re important,” Jacobs said.

After about seven years as chief, and about 45 years in nursing, Jacobs said she is still mastering the art of how to balance different viewpoints and surrounding herself with the right people, but she’s eager to see Frost take on the challenge. Frost worked under Jacobs for about two years at the hospital.

And, as Jacobs settles into retirement and faces the realities of aging, she said she’s glad she’ll have Anne Arundel to turn to under Frost’s leadership.

“I will feel good living in the community knowing that she will be the CNO here. I could end up at Anne Arundel, who knows?” she said.