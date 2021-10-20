Midshipman and former Navy football player Myles James died of accidental fentanyl toxicity, autopsy finds

James, of Hiram, Georgia, was found unresponsive on June 23 at his home while on leave from the Naval Academy. An autopsy found James had fentanyl in his system and excess fluid in his lungs and died from acute drug toxicity, sometimes referred to as overdose or poisoning deaths. Fentanyl is a prescription opioid used for severe pain. Synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl, are the most common drugs involved in drug overdoses in the United States, according to the U.S. Center of Disease Control and Prevention.