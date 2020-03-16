xml:space="preserve">
U.S. Naval Academy closes campus to public starting Tuesday as coronavirus precaution

Chase Cook
By
Capital Gazette
Mar 16, 2020 7:52 PM
United States Naval Academy file photo

The U.S. Naval Academy will be closing to the general public starting 5 p.m. Tuesday in response to the growing spread of the coronavirus.

Officials said no cases of COVID-19, caused by the coronavirus, have been reported at the academy. The decision is precautionary, officials said in a press release.

Not everyone will be barred from academy grounds. Authorized visitors include USNA residents; faculty, staff, and coaches; Department of Defense-issued Common Access Card (CAC) ID card holders; dependent/retiree ID card holders; Defense Biometric Identification System (DBIDS) cardholders; or anyone conducting official business.

The closure comes with a change at Gate 3, which will be accessible via turnstile only. Others remain unchanged.

