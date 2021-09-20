After a Department of Defense review and a new lawsuit, Naval Academy’s Board of Visitors approved to resume meeting

Among those being asked to resign from the Air Force Board of Visitors are Kellyanne Conway and Heidi Stirrup. Stirrup is one of the plaintiffs suing the Department of Defense and military leaders over the inability for the Board of Visitors to meet. The lawsuit focuses on the legitimacy of the DOD to keep the boards from meeting because the boards were created by Congress, not the DOD. It was filed July 15 in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia and is spearheaded by Stirrup.