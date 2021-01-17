National Cryptologic Museum Foundation receives $1 million from FedData Holdings

The National Cryptologic Museum Foundation announced a $1 million donation from FedData Holdings to support the Cyber Center for Education and Innovation project and a new home for the museum.
The million dollars will help build the center, expected to encourage government, industry and academics to share their knowledge and improve cybersecurity protection and workforce development, according to a news release. The location also would serve as the National Cryptologic Museum’s new home. The center is planned for construction behind the current museum in Annapolis Junction.
“We are extraordinarily grateful to FedData Holdings for this generous contribution”, said Laura Nelson, CEO and president of the foundation, in a news release.
The foundation also has received an additional $100,000 from Rick and Vicky Hardy. Rick Hardy is the founder of FedData and currently serves on its board of directors and as its executive vice president of sales. Vicky Hardy is a government executive.
The National Cryptologic Museum is located next to the National Security Agency and houses artifacts related to code-making and code-breaking and a library of cryptologic media.
FedData is a reseller that provides products and services to the government and industry. It too is headquartered in Annapolis Junction.