Rob Hardesty avoided television in the days after his wife Nancy Hardesty was struck and killed by a vehicle while serving as a crossing guard outside South River High School.
Nancy was killed three days before Christmas, Dec. 22, 1997, at the age of 51. When Rob eventually decided to turn on the television in the family room he saw Nancy’s face on the screen. It was a news segment. People were bringing flowers to the median island where she was hit, in the northeast corner of the Central Avenue and Mayo Road intersection in Edgewater.
In the news segment Rob watched as a man bringing flowers to the island. The man didn’t know Nancy, but told a reporter she would smile and wave at him every day when he was on his way to work, Rob recalled.
“Just a smile and a wave can make people’s day,” Rob Hardesty said Friday morning, at a rededication ceremony honoring his late wife.
The fire department, police department, crossing guards and family gathered to rededicate a memorial to Hardesty that sits next to the high school’s welcome sign, with A Crossing Guard’s Prayer written on it. One excerpt: “Make me aware of all that happens. Help me show concern and kindness to the young and old.”
There is also a white wooden cross near the median island, where crossing guard and students can see it as they come and go. It reads “crossing with you” and “Love to Nancy.”
A wreathe was laid at the island where Nancy was struck at the start of the ceremony. At the end of the ceremony County Police Chief Tim Altomare walked with Rob Hardesty and Sue Wood, one of Nancy’s five children, to retrieve it and place it by the plaque and memorial by the school’s welcome sign.
Kathy Woolford was one of dozens of crossing guards who came for the rededication. Woolford was a crossing guard in 1997, and still is today. She said Nancy was very friendly, and baked cookies for the kids.
“She was one wonderful lady,” Woolford said.
Today there are 142 guards in the county who make sure children safely cross traffic to arrive at school unharmed. Woolford said it is important for drivers to stop texting, to listen to crossing guards and to slow down in school zones.
Altomare was working in Anne Arundel when Hardesty was struck, and said every officer in the county who was on the job at the time thinks of Hardesty when they drive through the intersection, a busy one. Around 8 a.m. Dec. 22, there was a two-vehicle collision at the intersection, and one of the vehicles spun out of control and hit Hardesty, who died at Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Altomare said the police community at the time took that loss hard because they consider — and still consider — the guards to be a part of the police family. He added that he worries, seeing guards put themselves between children and 3,000-pound vehicles.
“I know how seriously Miss Nancy took this job. I don’t know what the kids would do without you,” Altomare said. “I don’t know what we would do without you.”
Wood said she wanted to thank President of Southern District Police Community Relations Mike Mattia for his work to organize the ceremony. She also wants to thank Altomare and the crossing guards who work day in and day out. Wood still lives in Anne Arundel County, and said her son is kept safe by crossing guards every day on his walk to middle school.
“Whenever I see any crossing guard, I say a little prayer,” she said.