Altomare was working in Anne Arundel when Hardesty was struck, and said every officer in the county who was on the job at the time thinks of Hardesty when they drive through the intersection, a busy one. Around 8 a.m. Dec. 22, there was a two-vehicle collision at the intersection, and one of the vehicles spun out of control and hit Hardesty, who died at Anne Arundel Medical Center.