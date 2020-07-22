Severn man charged with second-degree murder after he flees from police, woman killed during chase identified

A Severn man was charged with second-degree murder after a woman in the truck he was driving exited the car, was run over and killed.
Anne Arundel County police said David Bogdanowicz, driving a stolen truck, tried to flee from detectives serving a warrant on him. Passenger Heather Noakes, 52, then “fell out of the truck” and was run over, according to charging documents. She was announced dead at the scene.
Police aren’t sure if Noakes jumped or was thrown from the truck, said Sgt. Jacklyn Davis, a police spokesperson.
Bogdanowicz, 52, was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. He is being held without bond.
Around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, detectives with the county’s fugitive apprehension team attempted to arrest Bogdanowicz, who has multiple active warrants for his arrest, according to charging documents.
Bogdanowicz was driving a white Ford Super Duty flatbed truck that had been reported stolen near a construction company in Glen Burnie.
Detectives followed Bogdanowicz until the vehicle stopped near the parking lot of Village Liquors on Church Street in Brooklyn. Officers then surrounded the truck on Church and Sixth streets, at which point the driver reversed the truck before driving it toward a detective, Davis said.
Detective Lonnie Edmonds fired a round at the truck, which kept driving and made a turn onto Church Street. While driving on Church Street, detectives saw the passenger side door of the vehicle open and Noakes fall out and onto the roadway near the intersection of Church and Sixth Street. She was run over by the truck, according to charging documents.
At some point, Bogdanowicz got out of the car and fled on foot. He was arrested near the intersection of Popland Street and Curtis Avenue, according to charging documents.